By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has commended the Kaduna State government for transmitting results of the local government election in the state electronically.

The group also called on other states governments and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to emulate Kaduna State to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

In a statement issued weekend by the Kaduna Chapter of NAS, signed by its President, Henry Nduka Onyiah, the association noted with sadness that the conduct of Local Government elections across Nigeria by State Independent Electoral Commissions has offered very little hope towards meeting the people’s aspiration.

“We congratulate the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission chaired by Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, for the diligent implementation of the Electronic Voter Machine, EVM, assisted electoral system.

“This achievement significantly breathes fresh hope into the concept of an independent ballot box as the cornerstone for a truly functional democracy and will serve as a clarion call to the 35 other State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to sit up, be innovative and proactive with delivering better electoral experience and confidence.

The SIECs should also begin to take concrete intractable steps towards implementing an electoral system that has Electronic Voting Machines as the cornerstone upon which successive layers of technology may be built”, the statement read.

