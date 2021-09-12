….targets 2, 000 beneficiaries

….plans massive production of yam, cassava, maize, grass-cutters, others

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS food security and agribusiness take centre stage of employment and wealth generation towards attaining self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities, the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, Sunday, disclosed completion of its 100 hectares Integrated Farm Estate in Agbeyangi Community, Kwara State by February 2022.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, while on inspection of the 100 hectare land donated by the Agbeyangi community to NALDA for agribusiness development and employment generation along various value chains that would run in the farm when completed and commissioned.

According to Ikonne, the land is accepted by NALDA to commence development of an integrated farm estate based on the mandate given to the agency by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to establish integrated farms in all 109 senatorial districts of the country in order to boost food security and create massive jobs for the teeming population.

He said: “We are here to inspect and accept officially the 100 hectares of land donated by this community for NALDA’s integrated farm estate which the president mandated us to develop in all the senatorial zones to achieve food security and create jobs.

“The contractor has done a very good job in clearing the provided land and the community as well is willing and ready, to be engaged in this commendable landmark of the federal government.”

He also added that, “This also has afforded us the opportunity to educate the community that this project belongs to them.”

Meanwhile, the NALDA boss also disclosed that the integrated farm estate in Kwara will provide jobs for 2, 000 people including youths and women, along the production, processing and packaging lines of operation.

“This will empower the youth and women. The desire of the President is to ensure that our youths are engaged and attracted into agricultural business. Everything that is needed to start this farm is available.

“Another benefit is food security by the virtue of what they will be processing because they have natural resources, the environment is very conducive”, he stated.

He also explained that the farm estate will be run on an irrigation system that would enable all year round farming activities, “We will have all year round production.

“We will produce enough first for the community to have enough to eat, then it goes out to the state then to other states, the benefits are beyond the community.”

He also said the farm will be for production of grass-cutters, rabbits and goats for commercial purposes after processing and packaging.

However, on clearing the air on claims and allegations that the motive of NALDA’s integrated farm estates across the country is to birth the controversial RUGA.

“If we have this in every community, Nigeria will be on auto drive to achieving food security, saying the project is not about politics, it has nothing to do with RUGA or no RUGA, it is purely community based and if you are not from this community you will not participate.

“This project is not for political reason, the President because of his passion wants to achieve food security before leaving office, and he does not want to leave Nigeria the way he inherited it, so he wants to use agriculture to reduce unemployment.

“The project is not supposed to be used for politics or to distract people from getting involved, rather I am encouraging every community to key into it like this community has keyed into it”, he stated.

The Alangua of Agbeyangi, Aliyu Baba, during the visit of the NALDA boss to him at his palace expressed optimism that the project will be successfully executed in his lifetime, which also a traditional official at the palace, Mohammed Abdulkadir, speaking on behalf of the community said the 100 hectares of land donated to NALDA will lift people of the area out of poverty and other vices.