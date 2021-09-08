Nigerian music business guru, Nwede Ikechukwu Emmanuel popularly known as Iking Ferry gave back to the downtrodden in the society when he recently celebrated his birthday on Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Ferry who is the founder of Naija Traffic, a popular music streaming platform showed off his philanthropic side by reaching out to some less privileged and giving them monetary gifts. He also visited an orphanage, going along with diverse gifts to support them.

Speaking on the reasons for his birthday giveaway, the astute entrepreneur said:“Some of these fans have stayed with me, in good times and bad. This is just a way of me giving back to my true fans who are less privileged. It is just a token to spice up their weekend and also put them in celebration mood. Giving is the highest level of living”.

Speaking further, the 25-years-old entrepreneur, stated that he loves giving back to the society. Ferry added that he has come a long a way from his days of repairing phones to becoming sought after in his sector.

“I have got no other country but Nigeria, hence, I will not bypass any opportunity to make my society a better one. And one way of making Nigeria a better society is lifting as many people as possible from poverty “, he said

Iking Ferry added: ¨I will not rule out having a foundation, if that will further aid my objective of giving back to society;

on the other hand, I may just choose to be a silent donor to good causes. Nonetheless, I will also not stop doing what I have been doing since my secondary school days: helping those whose paths cross mine”.

Ferry also reiterated his commitment to his client satisfaction, by constantly challenging himself when it comes to brand profiling and music promotion.