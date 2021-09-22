.

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Wednesday arraigned a 37 years old man identified as Adebayo Abiodun Ismail before the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Adebayo is being prosecuted on a four-count charge bordering on production, possession, manufacturing and labelling of VIP Linctus Cough Syrup with Codeine; New VIP Linctus Cough Syrup with Codeine; Uniplex Syrup with Codeine; Piscof Expectorant for Relief of Cough and Nasal Congestion.

The charges “that you Adebayo Abiodun Ismail (M) of House NO2 Lanisa Street, off Odo-Ona kekere Ibadan, Oyo State on or before the 11 day of June, 2020 at the above address within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court did produce fake Drugs, and hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, CAP C34 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 3(1) (a) of the same Act.

“That you Adebayo Abiodim Ismail (M) of House NO.2 Lanisa Street off Odo- Ona kekere, Ibadan, Oyo State on or before the 11TH day of June 2020 within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court found in possession of fake Drugs and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of Counterfeit and lake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act CAP (34 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 3(1)(a) of the same Act

“That you Adebayo Abiodun Ismail (M) of House NO 2 Lanisa Street, off Odo-Ona kekere, Ibadan. Oyo State on or before the 11 days of June 2020 at the above address within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court did Manufacture Drugs, without Registration and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of Food, Drugs and Related Products, (Registration, Ftc) Act Cap F 33 LEN 2004 and Punishable under section 6 (1) (a) of the same Act.

“That you Adebayo Abiodun Ismail(M) of House NO2 Lanisa Street off ODO-Ona kekere. Ibadan. Oyo State on or about the 11 day of June, 2020 at the above address, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did Label Drugs in a manner that is False and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 5 of Food and Drugs Act Cap F 32 LFN 2004 and Punishable under section 17(1) of the same Act”.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Blessing Mini asked the court to remand the suspect pending the further hearing of the case.

The Presiding Judge, Justice U.N Agomoh adjourned the case to October 14, 2021, for further hearing and ordered that the suspect be remanded.

