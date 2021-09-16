.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

RECTOR of Nation-Builders College of Technology, NABCOTECH, a faith-based tertiary educational institution, Dr Chukwuma Anuku has restated the determination of the institution to produce graduates with creative and innovative skills.

Anuku who spoke with newsmen in Asaba said the institution is out to be the pacesetter and the leading light for other tertiary institutions in the area of entrepreneurial managerial skill in the country.

Insisting that the institution would turn out students that would be more competent than students from other institutions across the country, he said before now, NABCOTECH was a skill acquisition centre operated by the women’s fellowship of Christ Holy Church International.

According to him, over 150 youths had received free training for a short period of three to six months in various certificate programmes, adding that “with the recent upgrade, NABCOTECH will now be awarding National Innovation Diploma (NID) either for work or for direct entry for a university degree programme or for Higher National Diploma (HND) in polytechnics.

“It has entrepreneurial managerial skill sets that will make students. In this college, our focus is on creativity which is the introduction of something from the abstract. You know, innovation has to do with a new application of an already existing idea.

“You hardly find any tertiary institution teaching creativity in Nigeria. This college will be the pacesetter in that area”. Registrar of the College, Mrs Stella Emecheta who also spoke, explained that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has already approved three programmes including Computer Hardware Technology, Hospitality Management Technology and Multi-Media Technology for the institution.

Emecheta said: “It was recently upgraded to a College of Technology as an Innovation for Enterprise Institute (IEI) with a license to operate from the NBTE”, saying; “entry requirements include a minimum of five credits with English Language and Mathematics inclusive at not more than two sittings; and a score of not below 100 at the United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)”.