By Ayo Onikoyi

Two-time award-winning ex-beauty queen, Jennifer Okoobo Osayamen is an entrepreneur who has distinguished herself in business. She recently launched an e-commerce fashion brand called REINAREY. She’s from Uromi in Esan North East, Edo state In this interview with Potpourri she talks about the most memorable experiences of her life.

Growing up

For me, growing up was tough because my mum and dad were not together. As a young girl, you always yearn for a father figure around you, most especially when it is Father’s Day. My mum was the one acting as father and mother at the same time. I am glad I didn’t allow my experience to sway me from my dreams or change my orientation towards men after my dad passed on. I used the experience to build myself”

Unforgettable moment

When I was announced as Face of the World Nigeria, I was so excited and consumed with joy. They gave me free costumes and dresses for the pageant and I didn’t have to spend a dime. Days after, they took me for a shopping spree where they changed my wardrobe completely because I was looking somehow ridiculous

Experience as a beauty queen

Once you have the crown placed on your head, you feel like a queen, you walk differently, you stand differently, and act absolutely differently. So, some of the things that happened to you yesterday, you would not succumb to them today; not with that crown on your head. I understand the expectations and the huge responsibility. Sometimes, it can be a burden but it’s a lovely burden. It’s a huge responsibility for a young girl to live up to. But I wouldn’t really call it a burden now. It’s a privilege and an honour. So, it would be for any young lady that is crowned Face Of The World Nigeria.

About her brand “REINAREY”

REINAREY is all about fashion, beauty, and more. My interest has always been in the fashion and beauty industry, so I decided to open my fashion line because I have always loved joining clothes together since childhood. I can’t wait for the world to see some of my designs. It’s a brand that would be appreciated and cultivated in the long run. Although I’m a graduate of Business Education. As I said, my interest has always been in fashion and the beauty industry. The name “REINAREY” is two names put together as one, it’s a Spanish word, which means Queens and Kings.

Her kind of man

I am not selective, but he has to be smart, ambitious, supportive, and of course, a devoted Christian. And he should have his own money so that he can support me as well. He doesn’t have to overshadow me, two of us must be on the same level of financial stability and support each other.

Vanguard News Nigeria