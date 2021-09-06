By Benjamin Njoku

Inspired by challenges of life, talented singer, Segun Ola-Fadunsin popularly known as Segxzy recently dropped a new single, ‘NowNaMorning’ which has been making wave on YouTube .

The Mechanical Engineering graduate-turned- musician revealed that his inspiration comes from deep thinking, adding that his new single, ‘Now Na Morning’ was created while he was on transit to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

According to him, Ï got inspired by my life experience, but God remains my true source of inspiration.”

Continuing, he said: “Inspiration actually metamorphosed from the challenges I have faced in life which in turn made me stronger by the day.”

Commenting further, CEO of Segz Records said: “My recent single is titled “Now Na Morning” which I featured Godrik, an Amapiano style. NowNaMorning means a whole lot to me. It’s a message to encourage everyone that in whatever situation you see yourself don’t give up but rather see it as the beginning of the day as the day starts with strength. Now Na Morning is basically your own definition for most situations you find yourself in. So far, my fans have been encouraging me with their incredible responses to this single.”

On his music career, the elated singer said: “Music has always made me face the challenges of life ; overtime it has proved the beauty of life through rhythm and sounds.”

Segxzy revealed that he began his music career in February 2019, after he had a power bike crash, while riding with a friend.