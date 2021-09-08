.

The founder, Felialex healthcare initiative, Mrs Felicia Chukwu has stated that her non-governmental organization, NGO was primarily focused to educate youths in Nigeria of their rights and privileges as citizens.

She stated this at a two-week strategic health awareness and digital empowerment programme she organized tagged: “Adolescent/Youth health intervention through digital technology that was held at Light Bearer College, Cele Nica bus stop.

While lamenting that despite high sensitization of knowing one’s status; the knowledge of the dangers of drug abuse and peer pressure, many youths were yet to understand the importance of being assertive and knowing they have rights to basic healthcare.

Adding that her NGO was poised to exposing youths to sex education; fundamental human rights and self-esteem and patriotism among other themes: Mrs Chukwu reiterated that: ” The priorities of Adolescents and young people across all regions must be prioritized. Only then can we achieve the three zeros(Zero HIV incidence, zero HIV related deaths and zero HIV stigmal to the end of 2030).

“Most HIV/AIDS school programmes rely on education and behaviour change programmes. Even though these programmes help provide awareness and comprehensive knowledge on HIV/AIDS, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests they are weak in controlling risky sexual behaviour between 14-24years” she said.

Expressing delight over the sensitization programme, a 100 level student of Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, said he felt happy knowing his status and getting his first HIV test done.

His words:” My name is Iyiodo Daniel and I am very honoured to be among this programme. As I am taking home a lot of information. I feel happy as I just had my first HIV test today. Aside from knowing my status, I learned that I should check it at least once in three or six months. ” Daniel said.

Noral Uzor, an SS2 student said the event reoriented them the concept of sex education and on the importance of self-esteem among other things

