By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has paid tribute to the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Justice Hussein Mukhtar who died on Saturday Morning in Abuja after a brief Illness.

In a condolence message released by Senator Musa in Abuja on Monday, he described the late Justice of the Court of Appeal who died at the age of 67 as a very goodman, honest, Reliable Personality.

Musa who noted that Justice Mukhtar’ s lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the country, said, ” Justice Hussein Mukhtar was my neighbour at Kado Estate, Abuja, he is a good man, very honest and reliable.

Senator Musa highlighted Justice Mukhtar’s “monumental contributions to the Judiciary, Nigeria’s unity and progress until his death, noting that he distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, a judicial Icon, an Intellectual, Public Servant.

Senator Musa also Commiserated, condoled with His Excellency, Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, his family, the Judiciary, the entire people of Bauchi State over the death of Justice Hussein Mukhtar.

He prayed to Allah to accept his good deeds and grant fortitude to those he left behind in his family and entire people of the state, to bear the loss.

Senator Musa also prayed that Almighty Allah comfort them and grant Justice Mukhtar Aljannah Firdausi. Amen.

The late Presiding Justice of the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal, Justice Hussein Mukhtar was born October 02, 1954, he hailed from Bauchi State and attended the Government Secondary School, Azare, Bauchi State.

He attended the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and was called to the Nigerian bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 10th of July, 1981.

He was appointed Judge of the FCT High Court in 1996, a position he held until his elevation to the Appeal Court on the 8th of June, 2006.

He graduated from his alma mater, ABU in 2012 with a PhD in Law and until his death was the Presiding Justice of the Kano Appeal Court.