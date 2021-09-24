…Insists on social media regulation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The lawmaker representing Niger East in the National Assembly, Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa has emerged Politics Today’s Senator of the Year.

PoliticsToday, an online newspaper settled for Senator Musa after the lawmaker beat five other nominees to the top prize in a highly competitive poll.

According to the publisher, Mallam Nasir Dambatta, Senator Musa, aside his integrity and vibrancy as a grassroots politician, has sponsored 26 bills in the red chamber, the highest among the 109 lawmakers in the 9th Senate, hence the award of “Senator of the Year.”

Receiving the award, the lawmaker said recent events in the country have vindicated his call for the regulation of social media in the country.

It would be recalled that Senator Musa had in 2019, proposed a bill to limit the freedom of the social media arguing that the manner youth were going about their utterances could set the nation on the edge.

Appreciating the organisers of the event for the honour, Senator Musa said he was encouraged by the award to continue to pursue his convictions which include the conclusive legislation on social media regulation in the country.

“I dedicate the award to my constituency. They discovered me and sent me here. If not for them, I won’t be here doing my best and contributing my quota in terms of lawmaking to the good governance and betterment of our dear nation.

“In his speech, the publisher mentioned integrity as one of the reasons I’m being honoured today. I appreciate the fact that some people are sincerely watching us and taking notes of our efforts and the patriotism and sound principles that govern our activities on the floor of the Senate. This is because money can’t give integrity. It is my words and deeds that earned me this award and I’m grateful.

“The murky nature of our politics has made people to lose confidence in it. But I’m not losing confidence in the fact that I’m in the right place and our country is in safe hands under this administration.

“Our country has all it takes to be far greater than this. We have the resources, the people and the brains.

“We in government are doing our best. But our best appears not to be enough sometimes. But we will get there.

“This is a shared responsibility. We need the Press to do better for the country to be greater than this. The Press cannot blame us alone for what is happening now because they are the 4th Estate of the realm. When we suggested the regulation of social media, the mainstream media didn’t support us. But from the events of EndSARS up to the ongoing crises across the country, are we not vindicated?

“I still stand on my social media regulation bill as the best thing for Nigeria at the moment if we must manage our unity in diversity, and live in peace with one another.

“If we continue to leave the social media like this, to operate without any check or regulation, the country may go up in flames.

“Look at the EndSARS. The social media was used to mobilize people to join the destruction.

“I spend all my time on social media and I know what goes on there some of which are positive. But the negative things can set the country on fire if we don’t regulate it.

“Like what they do in Dubai and other organized societies, we can regulate the social media in such a way that if you post bad, false, toxic or unhealthy contents, you either receive a warning to remove it or you are made to remove it or it is removed by a regulatory authority.

“The social media regulation bill that was rejected, is it not being practiced now with the solid agreement the Federal Government got from Twitter after the ban?

“Twitter will now have an office here, pay tax and submit itself to the grand norm here. That is the beginning of social media regulation that we proposed. We are getting there gradually,” he said.

It would be recalled that Senator Musa reintroduced the “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019” also known as social media regulation bill on November 5, 2019.

The bill was one of the 11 bills read for the first time on the floor of the Senate that day.

According to the proposed bill, for individuals who post false information on the internet, the “penalty for defaulters goes up to N300,000 for individuals and up to N10 million for corporate organisations and imprisonment of up to three years, or both.”