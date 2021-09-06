Olajide Sowore

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said the gruesome murder of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen illustrated the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Governor in a statement Monday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase condemned the killing and urged security personnel to apprehend the mastermind of the murder.

ALSO READ: Sowore’s younger brother for burial Thursday

Part of the statement by the Chief Press Secretary read, “the Governor says the gruesome murder of Olajide further depicts the worsening security situation across the country.

“He expresses the hope that security agencies would apprehend those responsible for the murder of the young man who was a pharmacy student at Igbinedion University.

“Governor Ortom prayed God to grant the soul of Olajide Sowore eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria