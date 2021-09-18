A coalition of women, the Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has described the rescue of Major C. L. Datong as a welcome relief.

The coalition said the rescue will embolden troops of the Armed forces of Nigeria in their determination to restore peace and stability in the country.

The rescue of Major Datong who was abducted by bandits during a recent attack on Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Kaduna was confirmed by Colonel Ezindu Idimah, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army Friday night.

Publicity Secretary, MUN, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, said the rescue show God is with Nigeria’s military as they strive to restore peace in the country.

The Mothers commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor and Service Chiefs for the directive to 1 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and all security agencies to conduct decisive operations to rescue Major Datong.

According to the coalition, “it is a strong assurance to the troops that they have the backing of the leadership, who will always work in their interest.

The coalition commended the wife of the CDS for her motherly disposition as she took time to visit the NDA after the unfortunate incident.

The press release said “We mothers are indeed overwhelmed with the rescue of our son and father, Major Datong. It gives us joy as it is the triumph of good over evil.

“We were at peace with the directive of the CDS for troops to go after the bandits. Our prayers has been answered by God, who has continued to protect our troops.

“It strengthens our assurance that the leadership of the Armed forces of Nigeria is working diligently to ensure we get over the present security challenges.

“The efforts may not be loud, but the results are there that it is not business as usual for the bandits, who we hear are on the run due to intensity of bombardments by the military.

“We, Mothers for United Nigeria use this opportunity to commend Barr. (Mrs) Irabor who was there for the women in the NDA during this period. She has continued to be there for wives of our troops. This in no small measure gives their husbands a morale booster.

“We urge our women and the entire population to continue to pray and support our troops. There will definitely be light at the end of the tunnel!”