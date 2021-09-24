Unholy alliance between FG and Miyetti Allah could lead to break-up of Nigeria like Sudan & South Sudan — ECWA Church warns
By Cynthia Alo


The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, NASME, has elected into offices, new president and other national executives at the 8th annual general meeting of the association in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Mr Mike Alade, Engr. Abdulrasid Yarima, a quality assurance management expert emerged as the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Association, while Otunba  Oduntan is the deputy president for the South and Dr. Kabir Dasuki  as the deputy president for the North.

The statement noted that the position of  Deputy President Finance & Admin went to Amb. Okwudili  Nwosu,  while Mr. Mike Alade emerged as the National Publicity Secretary. 

The statement further said that Elder Godwin Udom was voted as the Zonal Vice President for South South,  while Mr. Solomon Aderoju  is the Zonal Vice President  for South West, Prince Ajisefini  Tajudeen emerged as the  Zonal Vice President  for North Central. Also, Alhaji Jubrin Aliyu Tafida  is the Zonal Vice President  for North East while Alhaji Ibrahim  Haske is the Zonal Vice President for North East, and  Mr. Ikenna Okoroafo as the  Zonal Vice President  for  the South East.
However, Alhaji Nura Bello and Mr. Nnorom Theophilus  Okwuchukwu  will be representing the private sector.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president,  Mr. Yarima, who is a Co-founder of Yarima Laboratories Limited said his priority would be to make all small businesses in the country get necessary support they need to overcome the global covid -19 pandemic.


He further  pledged to work with the Federal government to identify the numerous challenges affecting MSME’s while maintaining that MSME’s Sector will stimulate the nation’s economy as well as support the economic diversification of the Federal Government with job creation as a critical component.

