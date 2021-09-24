A map of Nigeria

By Cynthia Alo



The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, NASME, has elected into offices, new president and other national executives at the 8th annual general meeting of the association in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Mr Mike Alade, Engr. Abdulrasid Yarima, a quality assurance management expert emerged as the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Association, while Otunba Oduntan is the deputy president for the South and Dr. Kabir Dasuki as the deputy president for the North.

The statement noted that the position of Deputy President Finance & Admin went to Amb. Okwudili Nwosu, while Mr. Mike Alade emerged as the National Publicity Secretary.

The statement further said that Elder Godwin Udom was voted as the Zonal Vice President for South South, while Mr. Solomon Aderoju is the Zonal Vice President for South West, Prince Ajisefini Tajudeen emerged as the Zonal Vice President for North Central. Also, Alhaji Jubrin Aliyu Tafida is the Zonal Vice President for North East while Alhaji Ibrahim Haske is the Zonal Vice President for North East, and Mr. Ikenna Okoroafo as the Zonal Vice President for the South East.

However, Alhaji Nura Bello and Mr. Nnorom Theophilus Okwuchukwu will be representing the private sector.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president, Mr. Yarima, who is a Co-founder of Yarima Laboratories Limited said his priority would be to make all small businesses in the country get necessary support they need to overcome the global covid -19 pandemic.



He further pledged to work with the Federal government to identify the numerous challenges affecting MSME’s while maintaining that MSME’s Sector will stimulate the nation’s economy as well as support the economic diversification of the Federal Government with job creation as a critical component.