By Sylvester Kwentua

Fast rising Nigerian musician, Mr Melody, aka Charass, after a long time off the music scenes, makes a strong come back with his first Debut EP “VOICE OF OLIVE; a body of work that can be described as a liquid sensation of his voice”.

The Multi Talented singer, who is no doubt a bundle of musical talents, is promising to bless music fans with this amazing piece of work, that reveals the dynamics of his sound.

“The EP means everything to me because it consists of my struggles and life experiences; It’s an expression of love and appreciation.” Mr Melody explaining what his album meant to him, said.

Although this is his first album, Mr Melody is not new in the music industry, as he has in the past done hit songs such as ‘Coco butter’, featuring Davido and Phyno, as well as a song he waxed with Flavor, two years back.

Mr Melody, whose real name is Chinedu Onyewuchi, is from Mbaise local government, Imo state, Nigeria, and he is signed unto Melody Music.