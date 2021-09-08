.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chairman Military Pensions Board, (MPB) Commodore Abayomi Sabur Lawal has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the timely release of funds for Military Retirees just as he assured of continuous prompt payment of pensions and gratuity to retirees of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Commodore Abayomi gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Takuti Usman of contin in his office at Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment Abuja on Wednesday 8th Sept 2021.

The Military Pension Board according to the Chairman is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring prompt payment of pensions, gratuity and also assisting military personnel in carrying out other subsidiary duties that would make their exit from the force easy and comfortable adding that the visit became necessary in order to synergize with the Brigade to further ensure adequate security of the institution to enable it to discharge its duties efficiently.

Commodore Abayomi used the opportunity to inform the Commander and other staff officers of the Brigade on some of the Board’s achievements which he said include the prompt release of funds and payment of gratuity and pensions to retirees who recently disengaged from service.

The Board Chairman further attributed this success to the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces President Mohammadu Buhari, whom he said ensures adequate and timely release of funds by the Central Bank of Nigeria since he assumed command.

He assured of the board commitment towards sustaining and ensuring that all military retirees get their benefit as and when due adding that no personnel who have put in their meritious years in the defence of the nation would be shortchanged of his legitimate benefits.

Responding to the Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General MT Usman while appreciating the Chairman and members of his team noted that the visit has indeed created an avenue for him and other officers of the Brigade to be well informed and educated of the dealing of the board.

He further assured the chairman and his team of the Brigade’s support stressing that as part of its responsibility, it would support the board where ever necessary to enable it to discharge its functions effectively through the provision of adequate security to both the institution and its environs.

Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman also commended the chairman and his team for ensuring the prompt payment of gratuities and pension of all retirees since his assumption of office and further urged that the trend be sustained to keep the morale of both serving and retired personnel high.

The Commander said the testimony of the Board Chairman in the area of provision and timely release of funds to the board by the Central Bank goes a long way to show the commitment of the President towards the welfare of all military personnel and also express gratitude to the President for his support always.

A statement by Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, Assistant Director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade said the visit was attended by Staff Officers’ of the Brigade.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of souvenirs by the Commander Guards Brigade as well as the Chairman Military Pension Board.