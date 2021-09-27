Soccer Football – Serie A – Lazio v AS Roma – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy – September 26, 2021 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has faulted the referee and VAR for the club’s 3-2 defeat to city rivals Lazio in the Derby della Capitale in the Serie A on Sunday.

The defeat marks Mourinho second in the league since taking over the reins at Roma this summer.

Lazio took an early lead in the tenth minute through a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header. Pedro Rodriguez making the move from Roma to Lazio this summer doubled the Biancocelesti’s lead in the 19th minute.

Brazilian defender, Roger Ibanez cut the deficit shortly before halftime, only for Felipe Anderson to re-establish Lazio’s two-goal lead in the 63rd minute. Jordan Veretout scored from the spot in the 69th minute after Niccolo Zaniolo was fouled in the Lazio box.

Lazio maintained their lead till the final whistle, with Mourinho unhappy about a possible foul in the build-up to Lazio’s second goal.

He felt Lucas Leiva should have received a second booking after seeing Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini sent off against Udinese on Thursday.

“Italian football has improved a lot. But unfortunately, the referee and VAR were not at the right level for this fantastic match,” Mourinho said in a post-match interview

“On the 2-0 goal it could have been 1-1, the referee and VAR made a mistake. This is too much.

“The lack of a second yellow for Leiva is also important. It was a similar situation to Pellegrini, he got a red, but today there was nothing.

“We were the better team on the pitch. Obviously, when you concede three goals, something has gone wrong, but the second and third were counter-attacks.

“We tried, we dominated. We gave everything and put Lazio in difficulty,” Mourinho said.

Roma have had a decent start to the season, sitting in fourth place on the log with 12 points, after winning four and losing two games in six Serie A matches this season.

The Giallorossi have their sights set on the UEFA Conference League where they tackle Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

