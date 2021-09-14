By Steve Oko

Motorists and petrol consumers in Umuahia, Abia state capital, has cried out as a litre of fuel now sells for N400 in many fuel stations around the town.

The 100 per cent exploitative hike in price, according to Vanguard investigations, was as a result of demand by petrol consumers from the neighbouring Imo State.

A transporter told Vanguard correspondent that motorists from Imo State where petrol sells between N500 and N600 now besiege Umuahia to buy the essential commodity, and are ready to buy it for N400 per litre.

The transporter appealed to the state government for intervention as the hike is already taking a toll on economic activities in the capital city.

Petrol marketers have been having unresolved issues with the Imo State Government resulting in scarcity of the product, and subsequent increase in price.

Petrol dealers Imo insists that the Imo State Government must pay the N100 million compensation for the damaged filling station belonging to one of their members, but the governor said he would not be arm-twisted.

The Governor had reportedly told petrol consumers in the state to source the essential commodity from neighbouring states.

Piqued by the governor’s response, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG), decided to embargo the entire South-East zone.

Ever since the decision mid-last week, petrol pump price has shut up to the high roof.

When contacted, a top Government source in Umuahia told our Correspondent that the state government was making efforts to resolve the ripple effect of the impasse on petrol consumers in the state.

The source which pleaded not to be mentioned said that the state government had approached NUPENG for intervention but the union asked the state to rather put pressure on the Imo State Governor through South-East Governors Forum to pay the N100 million compensation to its member.

According to the source, the matter will hopefully be resolved around next week through the intervention of South-East governors.

The source appealed to Abia petrol consumers to be patient as Government intensifies efforts to resolve the debacle.

