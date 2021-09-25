By Demola Akinyemi

A mother and her two children were Friday evening in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state abducted inside their room by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened around 7 pm near a petrol station at Oko junction area in the ancient town.

READ ALSO:CP orders probe into death of suspect while in Bayelsa police custody

It was reliably gathered that the kidnapped woman, is the wife of the owner of the nearby filling station and that she also has a shop around the area.

The suspected gunmen were said to have invaded the area and fired several gunshots sporadically into the air to scare away the residents.

Thereafter, two of the gunmen were said to have gone inside the room and held the woman and her two children at gunpoint and dragged them into their car and they drove away.

It was also gathered that stray bullets from the gunshots hit two commercial motorcycle riders in the process and they sustained severe injuries.

The wounded Okada riders who were said to have been rushed to an unknown hospital in the town, are said to be recuperating at press time.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not known if the alleged abductors of the woman and her two children had contacted the family for a ransom payment.

The state police command is also yet to confirm the incident.

Contacted, Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told Sunday Vanguard that he has not been briefed of the incident.

He said, “I am not aware of the incident, but I will get back to you as soon as I am officially briefed of the development.”