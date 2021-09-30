Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday sentence mother and son to four years jail term for stealing cartons of cigarettes.

The convicts, Bolaji Elesho, 40, her son Bidemi, 24, were also convicted for stealing groceries.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to four counts bordering on conspiracy, theft and burglary preferred against them.

In his fact presentation before the court, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Rasak Olayiwola, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on September 27, 2021 at 4:30 am, between Araromi Community, Owode Ilesa road and Oja-Oba area, Osogbo.

READ ALSO: Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing 2 women in Kogi

Olayiwola said Bidemi broke into the shop of one Nafisat Adeyeye and carted away some cigarettes and other shop items before he was apprehended together with his conspirator, his mother and brought to court.

“They stole four packets of cigarettes which cost N16,000; two packets of Bohem Cigarettes costing N8,000, two cartoons of Rezler and two cartons of peak milk valued at N16,000.

“Others stolen items include tooth paste, two sachets of yoghurt among other items valued N151,000.”

Olayiwola, said bidemi stole the cartons of cigarettes and other items from the complainant’s shop at Oja-Oba area and took them to his mother at Owode Ilesa area.

He said that upon receiving the items from her son, vigilante personnel sighted Bidemi and Bolaji and they were questioned before they admitted stealing the items.

The prosecutor said the offense committed contravened sections 516, 413, 390 (9) and 430 of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2002.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr Asimiyu Adebayo, sentenced the convicts, who has no legal representation to Ilesa Correctional Centre, but gave the mother an option of fine to the tune of N15,000.

The son, was however, given an option of fine to the tune of N100,000.

Vanguard News Nigeria