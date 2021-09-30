An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced Bolaji Elesho, 40, and her Son Bidemi Elesho, 24, to four years jail each for burglary and theft of cartons of cigarettes and other provision items.



The Magistrate, Mr Asimiyu Adebayo, sentenced the convicts to Ilesa Correctional Centre due to the magnitude of the offence committed.



Adebayo, however, ordered Bolaji to pay an option of fine of N15,000 or serve a jail term of four years, while her son was also ordered to pay the sum of N100,000 as fine or serve a jail term of four years.



The duo had pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of conspiracy, theft and burglary preferred against them.



The Police Prosecutor, Insp Rasak Olayiwola, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence on Sept. 27, at 4:30 am, between Araromi Community, Owode Ilesa road and Oja-Oba area, Osogbo.



Olayiwola said Bidemi (Son) broke into the shop of one Nafisat Adeyeye and carted away some cigarettes and other shop items before he was apprehended together with his conspirator (mother) and brought to court.



“They stole four packets of cigarettes which cost N16,000, two packets of Bohem Cigarettes costing N8,000, two cartoons of Rezler and two cartons of peak milk valued at N16,000.



“Others include toothpaste, two sachets of yoghurt among other items valued at N151,000.”

Olayiwola, said bidemi stole the cartons of cigarettes and other items from the complainant’s shop at Oja-Oba area and took them to his mother at Owode Ilesa area.



He said that upon receiving the items from her son, vigilance security outfit sighted Bidemi and Bolaji and they were questioned before they admitted stealing the items.



The prosecutor said the offense committed contravened sections 516, 413, 390 (9) and 430 of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2002.



The convicts had no legal representatives when their case was called and read by the court clerk.