By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A woman, Rosemary Bose Onyel, who gave birth to twins through a cesarean section at Breath of Life Maternity, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has been detained over N250,000 bill charged by the hospital.

The nursing mother is seeking help from well-meaning Nigerians as she and her husband, who is out of job, cannot afford the hospital bill.

Vanguard gathered that Rosemary was rejected by many hospitals in the city due to the lack of money demanded before the CS. However, the Breath of Life Maternity accepted to carry out the surgery without initial payment.

The hospital has been expecting settlement of the N250,000 bill without success, threatening to have the mother and babies sleep in the corridor of the ward.

Rosemary said: “Please, anyone that can help me and my babies get back to our home, God will never let you go empty-handed. Please come to my rescue, one thousand, two or even more will go a long way to send me and my babies back home. God bless you as you do so.”

Vanguard News Nigeria