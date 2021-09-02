By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A woman, Rosemary Bose Onyel, who gave birth to twins through caesarean section at Breath of Life maternity, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has been detained over a N250,000 bill charged by the hospital.

The nursing mother seeks help from well meaning Nigerians as she and her husband, who is out of work, cannot afford the hospital bill.

ALSO READ: Breast milk of mothers who receive COVID-19 jabs contains potent antibodies — Study

Vanguard gathered that Rosemary was rejected by many hospitals in the city due to lack of money demanded before operation. However, the Breath of Life Maternity accepted to carry out the surgery without initial payment.

The hospital has been expecting settlement of the N250,000 bill without success, threatening to have the mother and babies sleep in the corridor of the ward.

Rosemary said; “Please anyone that can help me and my babies get back to our home, God will never let you go empty handed. Please come to the rescue, one thousand, two or even more will go a long way to send me and my babies back home. God bless you as you do so.”

She gave her bank account information; Onyel Rosemary Bose, Ecobank, 5431061188 and Phone number, as 0803 253 1041.

Vanguard News Nigeria