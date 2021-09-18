The girls and a Geely.

By Theodore Opara

IT was a sight to behold last Sunday as 37 contestants at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Pageant, representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were driven round the city of Lagos in different models of Geely vehicles.

The young ladies, looking radiant and charming were admired by many Nigerians who stood by to admire the damsels.

The beautifully crafted Geely models and the ladies were described as the meeting of beauty, elegance and performance.

Geely Nigeria is the official sponsor of the 2021 Most Beautiful Girl Pageant and the presence of the contestant lit up the Geely showroom and streets of Lagos as they drove around in Geely models, including the Emgrand 7 sedan, Geely X7SUV and the sensational Coolray SUV.

Geely Nigeria, the product of an exclusive partnership between one of the largest Nigerian solutions providers, Mikano International Limited and Geely Global; is one of the newest entrants into the Nigerian automotive scene.

Newly brought into Nigeria by Mikano, Geely has grown to become a global auto giant, being the largest shareholder of A G Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes Benz.

Geely also took complete ownership of Volvo Autos in 2010 and is the sole owner of LEVC, manufacturers of the famous London black cabs.

These are just a few of the impressive partnerships and acquisitions of Geely’s through the years, including a recently announced partnership with Renault.

On this bright and sunny Sunday, Geely Nigeria’s 21-car strong convoy, embarked on a tour of the host city, Lagos, in a motorcade that took off from Geely Nigeria’s flagship showroom on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

The team passed through pertinent locations like the home of Silverbird (MBGN’s organisers) on Ahmadu Bello Way and Eko Hotel and Suites, (the venue for the crowning event) on Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island.

The route for the autocade gave the girls an opportunity to see the city of Lagos, promote the event and enjoy the comfort of Geely’s hi-tech cars.

The MBGN contestants delighted onlookers and fans, happily cheering and waving to the crowds that gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse the Most Beautiful Girls in Nigeria in the most beautiful cars in Nigeria.

The motorcade ended on a high note when all the ladies were returned safely to their base with goodie bags and treats, courtesy Mikano International and Mikano Foods.

Geely Nigeria, brought to you by Mikano International, is proud to be associated with the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria platform, a prestigious and reputable brand that has groomed successful, young Nigerian ladies into becoming icons of beauty and intellect.

Geely’s brand ethos— ‘Making refined cars for everyone’ — makes it fitting that the leading car company is partnered with a platform that has, over the years, refined many beautiful, capable young women and led them on to global recognition.

Vanguard News Nigeria