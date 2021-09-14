The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and others have been billed for an award to celebrate Nigerians who have exhibited ingenuity, leadership dexterity and are at the forefront of youth development, crime prevention and community safety at the 11th edition of the National Youth Summit on Crime Prevention and Award in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day.

The programme, put together by the African Youth Initiative on Crime Prevention, AYCRIP, will hold at the Multi-Purpose Hall, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, from September 10 to October 1.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Executive Director of AYCRIP, Chris Ibe, said that Nigeria has been going through great challenges in the recent time owing to the unpatriotic activities of some faceless elements that derive joy in inflicting pains on the entire citizenry by causing them to live in fear.

He said security of lives and properties can no more be guaranteed by the managers of Nigeria’s security system.

Ibe noted that it was indisputable that crime rate is on the increase, with some states experiencing peculiar crimes like kidnapping, banditry, militancy, cybercrime and terrorism, thereby making the country unsafe for living and business operations.

He said that the summit, which would be participatory and inclusive of young people voices in the search for a secure environment, would have 200 youths and students.

lbe added that the award is designed to recognise and celebrate Nigerians, non-Nigerians, organisations and institutions that have exhibited great sense of ingenuity, leadership dexterity and are at the forefront of youth development, crime prevention and community safety in Nigeria and Africa.

