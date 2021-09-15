.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno, in collaboration with the Centre for Management Development (CMD), donated the sum of N20 million and sponsored 3-Day Agricultural Workshop for 400 beneficiaries in Faulty Goat and Fish Farming as well as Soap Making.

Just early last month August 2021, a total of N10 million was donated by the Lawmaker to improve seed varieties to over 200 farmers across the constituency.

In his opening remarks yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Monguno disclosed that 400 participants are to receive training in different categories, and cash donations ranging from N50,000 to N60,000 each as starter kits.

Represented by Hon Gadau Ali Gadai, the Chief Whip said, agriculture remained the mainstay and occupation of the people in his constituency, adding that, this is not the first time gesture, as he periodically gave them incentives for over a decade by supporting the people with fertilizers, improved seed varieties, free tractors, training and retraining to enable them to cope with modern and easy methods of farming.

“This initiative, as you can see, has greatly assisted and will lift my people out of poverty, even as we would not relent”. Monguno stated.

In his goodwill message, Special Assistant to governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Hon Abatcha Ma’aji hailed the Lawmaker for his foresight and commitment towards uplifting vulnerable groups in the society to earn a good means of livelihood.

While enumerating some of the projects executed by MT Monguno, Hon Ma’aji said “the Monguno Water Project executed by the Lawmaker, which is worth more than 560 Million Naira has been completed and awaiting commissioning, while the similar project has commenced a couple of days in Gajiram in Nganzai Local Government Council, with another same project which is in the pipeline to the good people of Marte Council area.

He noted that this is in addition to 196 all-in-one solar system streetlights that were conveyed to Monguno, 200 streetlights installed in Nganzai last two months ago, as well as 111 streetlights that were handed over to Marte resettlement committee for installation.

The workshop was attended by the ruling APC stakeholders from the constituency including the Chairmen and secretaries of the three councils.

