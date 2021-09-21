A section of the ever busy, but deserted, dual carriage Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, leading to New Motor Spare Parts, Nkpor, Anambra State, on Monday.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Residents of the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state appeared to be getting more acclamatized with the weekly Mondays sit-at-home exercise as they now engage themselves in a celebration mood throughout the day, thereby keeping themselves happy and at the same time turn their minds away from idleness, worries and dizziness which may arise from not carrying out their normal businesses for the day.

As usual, all markets, banks and other commercial activities were grounded to a halt yesterday as vehicular movements were equally withdrawn from the roads, except few tricycles which plied within short distances outside the major roads.

To engage themselves fully in their new found celebration mood for the day, the residents usually contribute money and kill cow or goats, buy assorted types of drinks and cook any food of their choice to keep themselves busy in a celebration mood all through the day.

The residents, comprising landlords and tenants, usually carry out the celebrations inside their respective compounds starting from early in the morning when they were supposed to be preparing for the day’s businesses if there was no sit-at-home.

To ensure that the celebrations take effect every Monday sit-at-home, the wealthier ones in each compound usually foot the bills and allow the less privileged ones among them to join in the celebration, without leaving anyone behind.