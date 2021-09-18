By Dr Godspower Oshodin

It is less than six months, that in a bid to reposition the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) for better efficiency and service delivery, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mohammed Bello-Koko to head the agency in acting capacity.

First of all, it is a fact not to be contested that the tasks on the shoulder of who the Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) is, per time, is enormous.

The NPA is a strategic revenue generating agency of the Nigeria Federal Government, hence who occupies the position of MD of the agency must be one who knows his or her onions and who is daring enough to walk where others dread to step.

That is the highlight of 52-year-old youthful Mohammed Bello-Koko, a banker-turned-administrator. Most of the times, looking at the sterling records of Bello-Koko even in the banking industry alone, one cannot but say that indeed, he is the man who the cap of who presides as the MD of NPA, fits.

As tasking as the banking industry is, Bello-Koko walked through it and got to the peak of his career as a banker during his days in the banking industry.

He commenced his work career with FSB International Bank Plc, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; as Executive trainee-banking operations in 1996 and was there till 2004. Bello-Koko would later rise to various positions such as Banking Officer-Credit and later Senior Banking Officer, Senior Treasury Officer and later position of Manager.

In furtherance of his banking career, he later joined one of Nigeria’s banking giant, Zenith Bank, where he became the Deputy General Manager, Zonal Head and member, Zenith Bank management team.

In 2016, Bello-Koko embarked on a leave of absence from the bank to take up his appointment as NPA Executive Director, in service to dear nation, Nigeria.

Bello-Koko as a go-getter indeed has his footprints in the sands of time in as much as the banking sector in Nigeria is concerned. In fact, there is no writing the Nigeria banking sector story for good, without mentioning the name “Mohammed Bello-Koko”, the man that did wonders in terms of bringing the needed reforms to bear in the banking sector, especially in his days as one of the heads of Zenith bank.

In his days as Executive Director (Finance and Administration) of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), he was outstanding. He was never missing in action when the roll is called on his desk. He was constantly up to the task regardless of the burden involved. As a Management staff during his days as Executive Director (Finance and Administration) of the NPA, he was very loyal to his oath of office and he was very loyal as a patriot, to his nation, Nigeria.

He turned down inducements of any sort, he was honest to a fault, he stood firmly against acts of corruption and he stood for what is right regardless of whose ox was gored.

He discharged the duties of his office in terms of best global practices. He was indeed a standard for perfection and for what defines the life of a perfect public servant.

Little wonder, in May when the seat of the Managing Director of the agency became vacant, it was him President Buhari saw to be best fit to sit on the chair to carry on the duties of that such higher office.

Doubtless, the Kebbi-born banker, immediately swung into action, repositioning the agency for better results.

For Bello-Koko; prudence and accountability are non-negotiable.

Now than ever before, the agency is better in terms of performance, thanks to the ideas and leadership style of Bello-Koko.

With Bello-Koko at the helm of affairs, Nigerians can be rest-assured of nothing less than the best possible that the NPA can offer the country.

The vision and mission of Bello-Koko since he took charge as the MD of NPA has been all about how the agency will be able to improve the revenue base of the nation, improving the maritime sector and yet also ensuring that the nation is not shortchanged in anyway by anybody in the agency.

Bello-Koko is an embodiment of what makes a hardworking civil servant. His humility as a leader is another ingredient that has thus far helped him succeed where his predecessors failed. Bello-Koko has distinguished himself as a servant-leader and a major driver of the polices and vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in as much as the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) is concerned.

In just four months in office thus far, even in acting capacity, Bello-Koko has done much to reposition the country’s seaports for greater efficiency, safety and accountability. This and many more account for what he has achieved thus far since taking charge of the Nigeria Port Authority and doubtless, he is determined to do more and more till the Nigeria Port Authority does not only actualize its full potentials as a major revenue source for the country, but also till it becomes even a standard for world class comparison and studies.

For Bello-Koko, there is no better yesterday, as everyday is another day to make yet more great things happen for our dear nation Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) under his watch.

With Bello-Okoko in office, the coming days would definitely exchange brighter glitz for the NPA and Nigeria. And ofcourse, his efforts in office would further create a new frontier for revenue generation, as Nigerians peep into a drill for growth.