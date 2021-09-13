…Says way out of herder-farmer conflicts

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria can earn additional N2 trillion from a modernized livestock sector, beside massive job creation and increased crop production.

The Programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Mr. Willie Tawo, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, while announcing the Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

He said that the programme has been designed to promote the development of ranches in line with global best practice, adding that livestock development has become a very profitable business across the world.

His words, “Building on the experience and relative success of our past economic growth programmes, this workshop holds great prospects in solving the age-long herders-farmers crisis in the country, while we look forward to the development of the livestock sector who’s ecosystem is envisaged to add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short while.

“The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria.

According to Mr. Tawo, a team of experts in ranching and pasturing management from the Netherlands, Argentina and Nigeria will make presentations and lead discussions at the workshop.

He said that those expected at the event would include federal and state government animal husbandry/livestock officials, coordinators and project directors of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), livestock business operators, cattle owners, cattle breeding associations, bankers and prospective livestock investors.

The coordinator said that the programme has benefits for both proponents of open grazing and anti-open grazing which has been a burning issue in the polity.

He said, “It will put state governments, private sector and news livestock investors in the right socio-economic perspectives for investing in the establishment of ranches. On the other hand, the pasture management content of the workshop will build capacity for the management operations of grazing reserves.”

According to him, the workshop has been scheduled to be held in Abuja, in the last week of the month.

