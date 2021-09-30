Some residents in Kaduna have expressed mixed reactions following the ban order by the State Government on the operation of private and commercial motorcycles.

The State Government on Wednesday issued, amongst others, a three-month ban on the operation of private and commercial motorcycle as part of measures to assist security agencies in parts of the State.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday commended the move while others maintained that the Government should rescind its decision.

Mr Nura Mohammed of Unguwan Rimi told NAN that although the decision had its attendant effect, and well intended, nothing good comes without a price. The number of casualty lost to insecurity can not be equated to the temporal inconvenience the development would cause some people.

“We hope that within the time in question, much result would be recorded,” Mohammed said.

Mallam Salisu Iro, a resident of Kabala, also supported the development, saying that residents now have a sense of relief over government’s resolve to end banditry in the state.

“I own a private motorcycle but I fully support government’s decision because everyone is now threatened with insecurity.

“We will device means to cope with the situation in the next three months,” he said.

Mr Kunle Adeolu, a commercial motorcycle operator resident at Barnawa, said the development would affect his source of livelihood.

He stressed that as a father of four, his family depended on his commercial motorcycle business, adding, “I do not have any alternative source of income and as such, I don’t even know how we will survive in the next three months or more.

“I urge the state government to at least regulate the time for commercial motorcycle operators so that we don’t starve,” Adeolu said.

Also, Kabir Alhamdu, another commercial operator resident at Ungwan Mu’azu, said the ban, if not checked, would further increase criminality due to redundancy amongst youths.

“You can imagine how many youths would be exposed to criminality when they stay idle without any source of income,” he said.

Miss Rahab Musa, a resident of Gbagi Villa, said the ban on commercial motorcycle operators would have an adverse effect on residents who lived in remote areas.

“Most of us would have to walk over two kilometers before you can get to major streets and road to access tricycles,” she said.

Mr Danladi Gambo, a civil servant and resident of Ungwan Romi, urged the government to come up with alternative measures towards addressing insecurity rather than embarking on moves that would cause setbacks to its citizens.

“Security agencies could liaise with the commercial motorcycle operators rather than stop them from operating.

“Unfortunately, most of these operators are youths who when they do not have alternative sources of income could resort to criminality to earn a living,” Gambo said.

