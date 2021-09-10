Missing teenager found with pregnancy in baby factory disguised as Church in Imo

The baby factory operators.

*Pastor, 4 others arrested

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Imo State Police Command, on Friday, said it had found Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, 18, who went missing in May from Umudurualaoka, Uba, Ifakala in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, in a church-cum baby factory, where she was impregnated and her baby would be sold after putting to bed.

The State Police Commissioner, Hussaini Rabiu, said this while parading the suspected Evangelist of the Jesus Life Assembly, 47-year-old Ugochi Orisakwe, alongside four accomplice, at the Police headquarters in Owerri.

The Police said the suspects were arrested at their church, located at School Garden, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Explaining further how they were arrested, the Police said: “We received information about one Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, 18, of Umudurualaoka Uba Ifakala Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, on September 8 at about 8:30am.

“She was earlier reported missing in May by her parents. She was sighted in the premises of a church located in an isolated area along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, immediately dispatched the command’s anti-kidnapping unit, who mobilised, stormed and condoned the church— JESUS LIFE ASSEMBLY.

“The prime suspect and resident Evangelist of the church, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe, aged 47, along with his gang members— Chidi Orisakwe, 34; Pauline Nwagbunwanne, 42; Elizabeth Uzoma, 61, and Chibueze Joy, 31, were all arrested and taken to the station.”

The Police continued: “The victim, Miss Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku was rescued unhurt with five months old pregnancy.

“She was immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment. She was later reunited with her parents amidst jubilation.

“On interrogation, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe confessed to have been using the church as a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate who are on the run.”

