By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Military pensioners have urged the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to launch a full scale investigation into the alleged illegal deduction from their monthly allowances by the Military Pension Board.

The retired military officers also demanded urgent inquiry into unnecessary delay in the payment of 24 months backlog of pension arrears being withheld by the concerned military authorities, statutorily entrusted to manage their affairs.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, spokesman of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association, RANAO, Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik (rtd), lamented that indiscriminate shortchange has rendered retired officers undue psychological pressure.

Captain Abdulmalik (rtd) expressed worry that ex-military officers find it extremely difficult to enjoy unconditional benefit of their entitlement as approved by the Federal Government.

He also alleged abuse and illegal tampering of the Armed Forces Salary Structure template released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

Although, the Federal Government in April 2019 approved the Consequential Adjustment of the Gross Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure for military pensioners, the implementation of the directive only took off in May 2021, leaving an accumulation of 24 months arrears unsettled.

The ex-military officers insist that they don’t deserve such treatment brought about by discrepancies in their pensions, after serving the nation meritoriously.

Abdulmalik said: “Remember, when President Muhammadu Buhari approved the consequential adjustment of the military pension in 2019, the implementation was meant to start immediately but that did not happen until May, 2020.

“Well, we thank God the implementation has finally started but actually abused our minds again is the discrepancies in the payment.

“This is besides the fact that the 24 months backlog is still hanging. The template is altered such that none of us get what is due to us meaning we are being paid far below what is slated in the template.

“For instance as a retired Captain, I should be entitled to earn over N3.5 million annually, which is equivalent to over N300,000 monthly.

“But you will be surprised my monthly allowance is far below N300,000 monthly. This is sad.

“We are concerned, worried and disappointed about this inhuman treatment from the military pension board after serving the nation meritoriously.

“We don’t deserve this unfair treatment and that is why we believe the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has the statutory responsibility to investigate and urgently correct this anomalies being perpetrated for too long.

“We should not wait until people get out of patience and leave with no option than to march on the street in protest. This allowance is our entitlement to earn it so nobody should even think of denying us what belongs to us.

“We don’t want the situation this time to end up the way and manner our 53 percent was callously reduced to 33 percent during President Goodluck Jonathan’s government in 2009.

“The man genuinely approved the upward increase of 53 percent for both serving and retired military officers.

“But why the serving officers enjoyed fully their benefits, ours was shortchanged and reduced to 33 percent.

“We were told the 20 percent was meant for housing and taxation. We are yet to receive any housing allocation after 10 years.

“We plead with the Federal Government to look into this urgently,” the retired officer stated.

