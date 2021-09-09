The Chairman Military Pensions Board, (MPB), Commodore Saburi Lawal, has pledged to ensure prompt payment of pensions and gratuity to retirees of the Nigerian Armed Forces.



Lawal gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman, on Wednesday, in Abuja.



The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



The MPB Chairman said that the board was tasked with the responsibility of ensuring prompt payment of pensions and gratuity of military personnel.



He added that MPB also assisted military personnel in carrying out other incendiary duties that would make their exit from the force easy and comfortable.



According to him, the visit became necessary given the need to synergise with the Brigade to further ensure adequate security of the institution to enable it discharge its duties efficiently.



Lawal said that the board had ensured prompt release of funds and payment of gratuity and pensions to retirees who recently disengaged from service.



He attributed the success to President Mohammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring adequate and timely release of funds by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since he assumed command.



The chairman assures of the board commitment towards sustaining and ensuring that all military retirees gets their benefit as and when due.



He added that no personnel, who had put in their meritorious years in the defence of the nation, would be short changed of his legitimate benefits.



Responding, the Commander Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Usman commended the board chairman and his team for the visit.



Usman said the visit had created an avenue for him and other officers of the brigade to be well informed and educated of the dealing of the board.



He further assured the chairman and of the brigade support, saying it was part of its responsibility to provide adequate security to both the institution and its environs.



He also commended the chairman and his team for ensuring the prompt payment of gratuities and pension of all retirees since his assumption of office.



He also urged Lawal to ensure that the trend be sustained to keep the morale of both serving and retired personnel high.



According to him, the testimony of the Board Chairman in the area of provision and timely release of funds to the board by the CBN goes a long way to show the commitment of the President towards the welfare of all military personnel.

