By Lawani Mikairu

Middle Belt Youths Forum on Unity and Democracy has thrown their weight behind the position of the Northern Governors Forum on Presidency, VAT and other sundry issues as presented by it’s chairman and Governor of Plateau State , Simon Lalong.

In a press conference by the Coordinator, Rev Joshua Maiwa’azi, the Forum supported the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, urging Gov Lalong to remain steadfast in promoting and projecting the region as one indivisible, united and formidable front.

In a communique at the end of the Forum’s conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the group insisted that Governor Lalong is succeeding in galvanising the region to present a united front to confront the security challenges in the North and speak with one voice.

Rev Maiwa’azi also encouraged Gov Lalong to courageously continue to project the tenets of the constitution for the growth of democracy.

“we commended Gov Simon Lalong for following the footstep of his forbearers who built bridges across religious and ethnic barriers with icons like Alh Abubakar Rimi, Mallam Balarabe Musa, Chief Nnamdi Azikewe and chief Obafemi Awolowo that neutralized the bulwark of our diversity for the common good.”

“We urged Governor Simon Lalong to continue to forge a united front to support President Buhari in winning the war against insurgents who are being defeated.” the communique made available to newsmen on Wednesday read in part.

It will be recalled that The Southern Governors Forum through their spokesman , Gov Rotimi Akereadolu, had in a veiled threat, posited that the next President must come from the south.