By Juliet Umeh

With an estimated 361, 000 children dying from malnutrition and other related diseases annually, TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF, weekend launched Micronutrient Fortification Index, MFI, and web portal as part of efforts to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria.

MFI is an industry-owned, independently verified public ranking of Nigeria food processing companies’ relative performance in their efforts to fortify wheat flour, edible oil, sugar and salt.

It is done by sharing relevant information publicly on a dedicated web portal while food fortification is adding micronutrients during food processing.

The project is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates foundation through the TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF, project.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said the project would help reduce the estimated 361, 000 Nigerian children that die annually from malnutrition and other related diseases.

According to him, “With an estimate of 105 million Nigerians living below the poverty line, many households do not have access to nutritious foods that constitute a balance diet and rely on grains and tuber foods that often lack essential nutrients, food fortification will address the nutrient deficiencies.

“It is a cost effective public health strategy for addressing micronutrient malnutrition at scale and it is one of the best ways to fight malnutrition.

“This is particularly important in a country like Nigeria which has a largest number of malnourished persons on our continent.

“Optimum nutrition is a foundation for good health, proper growth and development and robust immunity against infections including covid-19.

“Scaling up the availability and consumption of fortify foods in Nigeria will surely continue to be achievement of a large number of items in our programs including sustainable development goals.

“It will reduce the incidents of anaemia among women of reproductive age and enhance cognitive development within the first 1000 days of life of children. Better nutrition leads healthier reproductive and prosperous children.”

Speaking, Regional Programme Manager, SAPFF, Mr. Tobi Durotoye, said Nigeria is on the journey to fight malnutrition and that the journey consist of various authentic strategies such as food fortification.

He said: “Something like MFI will help to drive competition because companies will be rating themselves against certain criteria such as product testing.”