Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain’s match against Montpellier FC on Saturday due to a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Messi suffered a knock on his left knee, and an MRI scan earlier confirmed signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG’s 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

He will be assessed again on Sunday ahead of next week’s Champions League home game against Manchester City FC.

PSG said midfielder Marco Verratti will return to training on Sunday while defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his club debut, continues to train individually as he recovers from a calf injury.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings with a perfect win record from seven games. (Reuters/NAN)

