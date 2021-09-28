A Lagos and Abuja based Public Relations Consultant, Mr. Demola Olarewaju has officially joined the race to become the next State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State. He was until June this year the Head of Corporate Affairs of TStv Africa, an Abuja based digital satellite company.

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Demola Olarewaju has been a frontline advocate of the party on social media as well as various programmes on radio and television. Before going into the corporate world, Olarewaju had overseen the media engagements of former Minister, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro before 2015 and also led the Lagos digital media arm of Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential campaign in 22015.

He had after then worked with presidential aspirant and former Governor Sule Lamido before working with the eventual candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Director of Digital Media Strategy in the PDP presidential campaign structure.

His entry into the race to replace Barr. Gani Taofeek who has held the position for two consecutive terms and a period of ten years has received widespread support from the digital media world as well as with stakeholders in the party who desire a spokesperson conversant with all forms of modern communications.

According to Wole Adeyeye, a close associate of Mr. Olarewaju, he submitted his nomination form last week in Abuja, after it had been duly completed and signed by 4 nominees each from every LGA in Lagos State, including PDP BOT member Dr. Charles Akitoye, PDP SW Zonal Secretary, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran and five House of Representatives candidates of the PDP in Lagos State in the 2019 elections including Michael Adewara, Azeez Akinsanya, Oluwaseyi Olowu, Afolabi Fadahunsi and Adamoh-Faniyan Olagbenga.

Adeyeye further explained that Demola Olarewaju went into the Wadata Plaza only with a few close associates and thereafter paid a courtesy call on the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, whom he had worked closely with in the past. Mr. Ologbondiyan expressed high hopes that the Lagos PDP would come out stronger after the convention, expressed confidence in the capacity of Demola Olarewaju to do the job but maintained his neutrality as regards the aspiration as an NWC member.

Demola Olarewaju had led the PDP digital media operations in various elections under the office of the National Publicity Secretary including the Osun election in support of Senator Ademola Adeleke as well as the Edo gubernatorial election. He is also a member of the Publicity Subcommittee of the forthcoming PDP National Convention.

The PDP Lagos State Congress is expected to hold in October, following the Ward Congresses held last week Saturday and the LGA Congresses to be held shortly.