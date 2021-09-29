.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has urged state governors across the country to emulate Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the area of media empowerment.

The President, NGE, Mustapha Isa, commended the Kogi Governor for his efforts at enhancing the capacity of Journalists and also empowering them to understand their immediate environment with a view to delivering their jobs professionally.

He said this when the Executive Committee of the Guild paid the Governor a visit at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Making reference to the recently held Annual GYB Workshop for Crime and Political correspondents and editors, where journalists won different categories of awards after series of training and newsroom exercises, he said the development was the first of its kind in the political scene.

On insecurity in the country, Isa said Bello’s involvement of the people of Kogi in crime-fighting had made Kogi State a reference point in terms of the war against crime and all forms of criminalities.

“Involving the local people in the fight against crime is the way to go. Kogi State is bordered by about 10 states, but the Governor has been able to tame crime. Things have changed under him. This is the reason response to crime is always quick and effective even where there is an incidence,” he said.

The NGE president added, “I was at the opening ceremony of the Annual GYB Workshop for Political and Crime Correspondents in Abuja. I saw the layout of the programme, quality of trainers and quality of programmes, and can only thank you on behalf of my colleagues, for that wonderful initiative.

“We call on other Governors to emulate this and also help enhance capacity in the Nigerian media industry. This would do nothing but help the country achieve its growth objectives better, with informed and standard reportage.”

Isa particularly commended the Governor for blasting some Chinese contractors who were accused of doing a shoddy job on the ongoing construction of the Specialist Hospital in the state.

He however asked Bello to throw more light on the issue.

Bello, while responding, thanked the President of the Guild for appreciating his “little” contributions and promised to make the empowerment programme a regular event.

On the issue of security and crime-fighting in Kogi State raised by the Guild president, Bello said it was the business of everyone and not just the government alone.

He added, “I ensure that every citizen of Kogi State takes part in the fight against crime and criminalities. Every citizen of Kogi State is a potential crime fighter, so the job becomes easier. We assist law enforcement agencies in various ways.

“While it was lacking in the past was in the area of collaboration and intelligence sharing. We ensure that all law enforcement agencies do their jobs with utmost responsibility. As a government, we open up our doors to all citizens of the state to make sure citizens participate efficiently.”

“We have not recorded zero crime rate, but that is our target. I repeat that Kogi is still safer than any state in the country today,” the Governor noted.

