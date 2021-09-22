.

…Says there will be no compromise as “Everybody will answer according to his deeds.

….Says surrendered terrorists not being mixed with IDPs

**Insist COAS wants human beings living in the bush to come out as all issues will be sorted out

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

As the number of Boko Haram terrorists surrendering from their hideouts and enclaves in the Sambisa Forests, Lake Chad Fringes and other bushes approaches 10,000 in the last few weeks, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major Gen Christopher Musa has said that nobody will compromise in ensuring that everybody answers according to his own deeds.

He made this known just as he advised those still yet to make up the minds to note that, “They should not allow anybody to deceive them into taking arms against the nation. They will never win they can never win. Staying in the bush and killing people will not provide the kind of life they wish for their children and family”

“So we guarantee the public that they should be confident that the Nigerian military, the operation Hardin Kai will ensure that the proper thing and the right thing will be done. Nobody, no compromise. Everybody is going to answer according to his own deeds”.

Speaking against the backdrop of fears being expressed that some of the surrendering terrorists may be mixed up with and kept with IDPs to shield them, the Theatre Commander said dispelled any such occurrence.

He said, “Since we came, we went around Maiduguri, we went outside. There is no way we can mix them up with IDPs. IDPs are those that left their communities because of the actions or inactions of certain individuals.

“The IDPs are camped separately and treated fairly by the Nigerian government while these ones (surrendered terrorists) are handled separately.

“They are sorted out, the Commanders are kept at a separate location while those that are not part of it (non fighters) are sorted out and kept in a separate location. So there is no mixture.

Continuing, The TC said “The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya wants to make sure that humans who are staying in the bushes just like animals for whatever reason, come out, that they have no cause to take arms against nation.

“They have no cause to kill anybody. That anybody that has any issue or grievance with the nation should come out. That there are avenues that have been provided for them to air their views and it will be listened to and attended to. And I’m sure of a solution.

“So I want to call them, all those still staying in the bushes, whether ISWAP or other members of Jas or any other armed group anywhere in the country and there is no reason taking out arms against the nation.

“They should disarm, they should come out and join the nation to develop a better Nigeria for our future”.

Gen Musa added, “I’m sure even they too (BHTs), want their children to have a conducive atmosphere where they will grow, where there will be development.

“Staying in the bush and killing people will not provide that.

“They should not allow anybody to deceive them into taking arms against the nation. They will never win they can never win.

“And so, it is important for them to understand that right from the beginning. Anybody who disarms will be treated fairly according to international law.

“There are laws of the Federation that guides all these issues. Nobody will just be pampered especially those that are combatants, those ones that have surrendered are being sorted out.

“Some of them were conscripted forcefully, some of them grew up in the system without even knowing what is going on.

“Some of them are just being held as ordinary slaves used as farmers or whatever.

“We will sort everybody out than the law will take its cause, that we can guarantee.

“So we want to reassure the citizenry that we are on top of the game, we assure them and we continue to do our very best to ensure that peace returns to the North East, that is our mandate.

