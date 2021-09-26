Man United and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes has apologised for his 93rd minute penalty miss in the Red Devils 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The game looked destined for a goalless draw until Villa defender Kortney Hause popped up in the 88th minute to put the Villans 1-0 up.

There was more drama ahead as goalscorer Hause went from hero to zero real quick, conceding a penalty in extra-time.

Bruno Fernandes took responsibility for the penalty, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. The attacking midfielder ended up blazing his spot kick over, denying Man United the opportunity to grab a last-minute point. Earning Man United their first Premier League defeat of the season.

In a statement posted on social media, the 27-year old revealed his frustration and disappointment at his penalty miss.

Fernandes said, “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat,” Fernandes wrote via social media.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.



“Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team.



“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.



“The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my team-mates and the club to be the best we can be.



“I’m a player who leaves everything on the pitch, with great desire and commitment. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.



“Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chanting my name in the stadium was very emotional… I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my team-mates and our fans who have always supported us.”

The penalty miss is Fernandes’s second in 23 attempts in all competitions for Man United. With his first coming against Newcastle United in an October Premier League fixture in 2020.

United are fourth in the Premier League, a point behind leaders Liverpool after six matches played.

Vanguard News Nigeria