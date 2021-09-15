A 27- year-old man, Abdularashid Haruna on Wednesday dragged a businessman, Muhammad Abbas before a Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for illegally occupying his property.

The complainant told the court that the house, located at No. 31, Market Road, Unguwan Ma’azu, Kaduna, was not given out for rent to the defendant.

He prayed the court to order Abbas to move out of his property.

Abbas, however, denied the complainant’s claim.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, said it was a crime for anyone to live in another person’s house without his/her permission.

Nasir said that such an act causes harm or discomfort to the owner of the property.

He, however, granted bail to the defendant on the condition that he would provide a reliable surety with a bail bond of N200,000.

Nasir adjourned the matter until Sept. 21, for the complainant to present his witnesses.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria