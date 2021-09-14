



A 36-year-old man, Amos Danjuma, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for engaging a herbalist to falsely accuse a woman of stealing N50,000.

The police charged Danjuma, whose address was not given with false accusation, breach of peace and unlawfully trial by herbalist.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.27 and Sept.7, at about 6.35 a.m, at Isasi area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant brought a man known to be herbalist to invoke ”Juju” called ”Osanyin” and allege that Ms Bukola Oba stole N50,000.

The defendant, he said, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by holding the complainant by the neck and told her to give him back the money she stole.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 93 and 127 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adefioye ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with proof of evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Sept.30 for hearing.