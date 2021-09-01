An applicant, Emmanuel Okonkwo on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly tearing a policeman’s shirt worth N4,500 while the officer was on lawful duty.

The police charged Okonkwo, 27, of Kurudu, Abuja, with criminal force and assault on public servant, obstruction of public servant and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, A.O. Osho, told the court that the defendant assaulted the complainant who was attached to the Jikwoyi Police Divisional Headquarters, Abuja while on duty and allowed a suspect to disappear.

The prosecutor said the defendant also criminally conspired with the Keke rider.

He said that the defendant also tore Sgt Ojoh Edwin’s shirt worth N4,500, damaged his wristwatch and broke his cellphone screen guard.

Osho said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 267, 194 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada said the defendant should provide a surety who is a civil servant and must live within court jurisdiction.

He ordered that the surety must provide a statement of account, letter of first appointment, confirmation, letter of last promotion, and office Identity card.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria