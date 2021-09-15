A man, Mathew Adeyeba, 35, on Wednesday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a motorcycle valued at N350,000.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October 2019 at Eyiowukawi Area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant allegedly stole an unregistered Boxer motorcycle valued at N350,000, property of one Henry Agu.

He explained that the defendant collected the Boxer Motorcycle on hire purchase from the complainant with agreement to pay the N350,000 on weekly instalments of N9000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant after paying a few instalments had refused to pay any more since 2020 and converted the motorcycle to his own use.

Osayintuyi further said that subsequently, the defendant cheated Henry Agu by selling the motorcycle given to him on hire purchase to another person without the consent of the owner.

He stated that the offences allegedly committed contravened Sections 390(9) and 421 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and cheating.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Reuben Abednego, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term.

He pledged to the court that his client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, A. I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, must be resident within the court jurisdiction as well as produce three recent profile photographs each.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until September 29 for hearing.



Vanguard News Nigeria