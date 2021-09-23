By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded an unreserved apology from the government of Indonesia, for an alleged maltreatment of a Nigerian diplomat.

The motion, sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, alleged a breach of International Laws by the Indonesian Immigration Officials.

While raising his motion, he noted that “the sad incident of August 7, 2021, when officers and men of the Immigration Department in Indonesia arrested a Nigerian diplomat in front of his quarters, manhandled and nearly choked him to breathlessness against every known diplomatic and International Laws and Conventions.

“Such dastardly act of impunity represents an infraction to the hitherto cordial diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the Indonesia, and we are aware of several reports of ill-treatment meted on Nigerian citizens in foreign countries and the poor response of the Federal Government to the plight of Nigerians in the Diaspora.”

The House, in adopting the motion, acknowledged “the need to ensure that all Nigerians in the Diaspora are treated with respect, in line with the tenets of Diplomatic and International Laws and Conventions.”

The House also resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to ensure that all Nigerian Embassies and Foreign Missions respond promptly to infringements and violations of the rights and privileges of Nigerians across the globe.

The House urged “the Government of Indonesia to offer a public apology to the Nigerian Government and in particular, the diplomat assaulted and compensate him appropriately”, and mandated the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to investigate the level of compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.”

Vanguard News Nigeria