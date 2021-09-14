Malta Guinness

By Moses Nosike

Malta Guinness, Africa’s No. 1 premium malt drink was present at Nigerian Flavours 2021 to treat guests to nourishing goodness.

The 3-day event which took place at Marina Resort, Calabar featured a plethora of Nigerian delicacies augmented with live music, contemporary dances, cultural displays and a marathon race, all in one arena. Thousands of foodies, culture enthusiasts and tourists were present to enjoy the event while being nourished by Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s most loved premium non-alcoholic malt drink.

Speaking on the role of Malta Guinness as the official Soft-drink of the festival, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere said, “Malta Guinness exists to provide holistic wellness and nourishment to Nigerians, fuelling their can-do spirit. As such, the Nigerian Flavours event with its food, fun and music is an ideal platform to share the message of holistic wellness, encouraging Nigerians to enjoy a world of Good. We are pleased to be part of this grand display of our rich cultural heritage and to have another fantastic opportunity to share goodness with Nigerians. During the course of this year, Malta Guinness will continue to provide opportunities for Nigerians to experience holistic goodness be it in mind, body or soul”.

Nigerian Flavours is a domestic tourism platform by Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), aimed at showcasing the rich culture, food and fun spirit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

For more exciting details about the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness around you, follow it on Instagram and Facebook.

