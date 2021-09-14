



Governor Seyi Makinde

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the advertisement in circulation linking his boss to 2023 presidential ambition is fake.

Adisa who disclaimed the advertisement in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, described it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

He added that the advert which had the picture of Gov. Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as the picture of his CPS, should be disregarded.

“It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating the victory of the state football club that has just been promoted to Nigerian Premier Football League.

“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Gov. Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.

“It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation,” he said

Adisa said the media office of the governor had not, and would not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor had not declared.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news,” he said .