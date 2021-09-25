Makinde lauds Ladoja's contribution to development of Oyo

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described a former state Governor Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, as an exemplar in traditional and political leadership.

Makinde, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, made the assertions on Ladoja’s 77th birthday in Ibadan.

He said Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, “is worth celebrating for the various roles he played in different spheres.

ALSO READ: PDP ward Congress: parallel exercise holds in Osun

“Sen. Ladoja’s contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State and the country at large, are immeasurable and exemplary.

”Our father, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, I rejoice with you, as you add another year today. Your life of service, your people-oriented leadership, and your immense contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State are exemplary.

”As you mark another birthday in your eventful life, I pray to God to grant you good health and more wisdom, to make more impact on humanity,” Makinde said.

Vanguard News Nigeria