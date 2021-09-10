Makinde condoles family of flood victim in Ibadan

…promises govt’s intervention

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde, Friday, commiserated with the family of a 28-year old boy, Abiodun Adeleke, who died in a recent flood at Onilu-Moniya Ibadan.

Makinde, who was represented by the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSROMA, Mr Kamil Mudashiru, expressed his sympathy when he visited the Onilu Central Landlord Association over the recent flood recorded in the community.

Adeleke, a resident of Onilu-Moniya, lost his life on Wednesday night during the heavy downpour, while helping some bike riders to cross the Asanmajana River. He was swept away by the torrent.

The governor assured residents and people of the area that the government’s intervention would soon be felt in the area.

“We are deeply sorry for your loss and trauma occasioned by the demise of your son, Abiodun Adeleke while trying to help some residents of the area to cross the Asanmajana River last night. May Almighty God continues to uphold and protect the family he left behind,” he said.

Governor Makinde, however, appealed to the residents and people of Onilu -Moniya and Akinyele Local Government to exercise patience, saying long-awaited intervention would soon be felt in the area.

In his address, the Chairman, Onilu Central Landlord Association, Mr Bukola Akintola, thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his quick response and visit to the area.

While he noted that many government officials have visited the area in the past without any positive impact, he also expressed optimism that Governor Makinde would fulfil his promise to residents of the area.

