.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubes has advocated the inclusion of ‘Leadership and Governance’ to the school curriculum in secondary in the country.

Ikubese said this at a Leadership and Entrepreneurship conference held in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking on the theme” Youth, Leadership and Governance”, he urged educational stakeholders including government to work out much in the interest of the nation’s future generations.

Ikubese explained that such a step will serve as one of the roles of government in building resourceful leaders for the future from earlier stages.

The medical doctor identified three major components necessary for the preparation of youths for leadership and governance which include the role of the individual youth, parental role and that of the government.

Speaking on the parental role, Ikubese said that “the influence of parents on their children is unquantifiable as they are the first persons the child is acquainted with.

“Parents must therefore make deliberate plans to develop their children and wards for leadership and governance.

“Parents should see themselves as role models for their children and conduct themselves as such, as these young ones watch them and readily key into the pace set at home.

“However, if parental influence is weak at home, peer influence takes the fore and the youth is at the mercy of forces from without.

“Parents must deliberately buy audiovisual materials, including books on leadership and governance for their children, read same with them and make time for discussion of the points therein at the close of work.

Ikubese said that “the youth must make individual efforts to develop himself for leadership and governance as this may not be taught directly in school.

“He should regularly buy for himself books and tapes and invest time in listening and reading them.

“At every point in time, he must be reading a particular book on leadership and governance, make out time to attend seminars and workshops on leadership and governance and seek out men and women of integrity in society and subscribe to mentorship under them.

“Unfortunately, rather than embark on a deliberate, systematic schedule of self-development, the majority of our youths go in pursuit of glamour, pornography, quick-wealth, drugs and social media cruise.

All of these provide immediate gratification which is short-lived.

This is why you may comb an institution of about five thousand youths and find it difficult to identify five persons therein with the necessary ingredients for leadership and governance.

” This is why the very few who so invest in the place of study and mentorship, stand out from the pack.

He also advocated for the inclusion of leadership and governance as a compulsory subject in our secondary schools as part of the role of the government.

” Just like English and Mathematics which are made compulsory, Leadership and Governance should be a subject and every student must have a credit pass in it at school certificate level.

” This way, the generality of our youths will have a firm grasp of what leadership and governance is all about, as a prerequisite for admission into any institution of higher learning

“I hereby use this medium to call on Mr President, to direct the Federal Ministry of Education to include Leadership and Governance in our secondary school curriculum and taught as a compulsory subject in which students must obtain credit pass, in the interest of our dear nation.

“No doubt, parents have a big role to play in preparing their children and wards for leadership and governance.

“In the same vein, the individual youth has a huge role to play in developing himself for leadership and governance

“Where the parents have laid the foundation, it becomes easy for the youth to build on it.

“However, the absence of a parental foundation should not be an excuse for the youth not to develop himself, as parents cannot give what they don’t have, unfortunately.

“Because we run a unitary system where everything must flow from Abuja, state governors are not currently in a position to inculcate a subject into the curriculum of schools in their states.

“Were it not so, I would have advocated that state governors inculcate leadership and governance as a compulsory subject in their states’ secondary schools. I look forward to the day when Nigeria will run a true federal system, where the states will be at liberty to run at their pace.

“For now, my appeal goes to Mr President, that he directs the Federal Ministry of Education to include Leadership and Governance in our secondary school curriculum and even as a course at the tertiary level in the interest of our polity

” ln all, one thing is certain. Leadership and Governance are not for everyone. It is for those who have deliberately prepared themselves over the years.

“A person who is not prepared for leadership and governance that finds himself in a position of leadership is akin to a person who has not been taught the rudiments of driving and takes the driver’s seat in an inter-state journey. There’s no need to ask where the vehicle will end!

“Unfortunately, this for us, has been our narrative over the years. People find themselves in leadership positions, unprepared and experiment with the concept of leadership.

” lt is this lacuna that the YesWeFit Movement seeks to fill, by catching our younger ones early and preparing them for leadership and governance while re-orientating the minds of the older ones for altruistic and purposeful service in the polity

Ikubese noted that ” lt is my humble submission that if we take these points into consideration, together we shall build a society that we shall all be proud of.

Vanguard News Nigeria