Obadiah Mailafia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh has said the sudden death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia was a sad blow to the struggle to deepen and enthrone true democracy in Nigeria.

He said Dr. Mailafia would be missed by Nigerians for his forthrightness and doggedness to ensure fairness, equity and justice in the country in the face of adversity.

Chief Iorbee told Vanguard in Makurdi that he was still in shock over the sudden demise of Dr. Mailafia lamenting that the Middle Belt had lost one of its finest who gave his all for the people.

He said, “We have lost one of our finest in the Middle Belt who gave his all for all our people and Nigerians in general. We are still in shock over his sudden death.

ALSO READ: How Obadiah Mailafia died — MBF

“He was a true democrat, dogged fighter and a loud voice for the Middle Belt and Nigerians in general who spoke for the voiceless and spoke truth to power. His death will not be in vain.

“His legacies will definitely live on and his struggles will be carried to a local conclusion and we will have a country of his dream where we will all be proud to be called Nigerians.

“We pray God to grant him peaceful rest and also give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria